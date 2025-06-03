T-Pain Announces 'TP20' Tour With NYC Kickoff, Says It's Not A Tour

"If I learned one thing in the last 20 years, it’s that music doesn’t live on charts. It lives in people," T-Pain said on social media. “This isn’t a tour, it’s a thank you.”

Dubbed the TP20: Celebrating 20 Years of T-Pain Tour, the shows will celebrate two decades of hits like "Buy U A Drank," "Bartender," and "I'm Sprung," with a nod to the next 20 years of what he calls music “nobody is ready for.”

The tour kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 4 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, then rolls through major cities coast to coast.

Other confirmed dates include:

Oct. 3: Theater at MGM National Harbor, Maryland

Oct. 4: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Oct. 15: Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Oct. 17: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, FL

Oct. 18: Brandon Amphitheater, Brandon, MS

Additional stops are expected in Houston, TX, St. Louis, MO, and Lincoln, NE, with shows running through the end of October.

Tickets go on sale Friday at www.tpain.com/tour.

