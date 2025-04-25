Storm System Bringing Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Headed To Northeast: Here's Timing

The system will arrive overnight Friday night, April 25, and there will be precipitation at times during the day on Saturday, April 26, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rain will be from upstate New York to northern and central New England, with up to 1.5 inches of precipitation possible, AccuWeather says.

Prior to the storm's arrival, it will be partly sunny and warm on Friday, with temps climbing into the mid- to upper-70s.

After the storm clears out, strong winds will move in on Sunday, April 27. It will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temps below the seasonable average. Wind gusts will top out at about 25 mph.

The outlook for Monday, April 28, and Tuesday, April 29, calls for mainly sunny skies during the day and warm temperatures.

