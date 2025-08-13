Sylvester Stallone, Kiss Among Trump's Newly Named Kennedy Center Honorees

At around noontime on Wednesday, Aug. 13, the newly revealed recipients are:

Country music great George Strait, age 73;

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone, age 79, best known for movie character “Rocky”;

Disco legend Gloria Gaynor, age 81;

Hard rock band Kiss,

Michael Crawford, age 83, the original Phantom from Broadway’s “The Phantom of the Opera."

In a characteristically candid moment, Trump said he would “reluctantly” host the ceremony after some persuading by his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who also joins the board as a new trustee.

Having begun his second term with a board reshuffle and his own election as chair, Trump’s influence has already brought changes to the Kennedy Center’s programming, and its culture.

Meanwhile, some House Republicans have suggested renaming the iconic Opera House at the center in honor of First Lady Melania Trump.

Portraits of the first couple as well as Vice President JD Vance and his wife now have at the entrance of the JFK Center.

