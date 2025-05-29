Sydney Sweeney Sells Her Bathwater In Soap Bars: 'You Kept Asking... So We Kept It'

Dr. Squatch is launching the limited-edition "Sydney's Bathwater Bliss" soap. The natural men's personal care product maker announced the soap made with the "Euphoria" actress's actual bathwater on Thursday, May 29.

Only 5,000 bars of Sydney's Bathwater Bliss will be sold for $8 when it's released on Friday, June 6. Dr. Squatch is giving away 100 "briccs" of the soap scented with pine, fir, and earthy moss.

Sweeney, 27, has starred in Dr. Squatch advertisements as the "Body Wash Genie." The commercials have promoted the company's body wash and other men's hygiene items.

The ad campaign got steamy in an October 2024 ad featuring Sweeney bathing in a tub filled with bubbles.

"You dirty little boys," Sweeney said. "Are you interested in my body... wash? Well, you can't have it because this isn't for boys. It's for men."

The provocative post received more than 1.7 million likes on Instagram and some unusual requests in the comments.

"How much for the water?" one commenter asked.

"It'd be a shame to waste that bath water," another person commented.

Sweeney didn't waste it.

Dr. Squatch said it took the water from the ad shoot and used it when making its "briccs" of Sydney's Bathwater Bliss.

"You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad... so we kept it," Sweeney posted on Instagram.

Some fans of the "Madame Web" actress were more than excited to get the soap.

"Thanks, I'll take 100," one commenter wrote.

"This is edible, right?" another person asked.

Others were disgusted by soap made from used bathwater and the sexualized nature of the ad campaign.

"We need to look at ourselves in the mirror," one comment read.

"Why's an A-lister acting like an [OnlyFans] influencer?" another person asked.

Dr. Squatch said the polarizing soap's scent is "the ultimate blend of outdoor serenity," leaning on Sweeney's Pacific Northwest roots.

"I honestly think it's a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bathwater," Sweeney said in a GQ interview. "This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want, but then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way."

Memes (and serious requests) about wanting someone's bathwater have spread online in recent years. The first high-profile instance of the trend seems to be in 2019, when UK internet model Belle Delphine made 10 million British pounds selling bottles of her bathwater, The Telegraph reported.

Sweeney said she sees the soap as a playful nod to the sexual comments she constantly receives while still controlling her image.

"It's funny, and there's a lot of different plays that are in motion at that time," she told GQ. "My hope is that it just gets guys to think about taking care of themselves and cleaning themselves with some healthy products."

Sweeney isn't Dr. Squatch's only star selling products. Other celebrity endorsers include boxing legend Mike Tyson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

You can click here to preorder Sydney's Bathwater Bliss or sign up for Dr. Squatch's sweepstakes.

