Swimmer Injured In Possible Needlefish Encounter At NJ Shore, Police Say

A swimmer suffered a leg injury while in the water off Barnegat Light on Saturday morning, June 21, according to the Long Beach Township Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:39 a.m. near the 9th Street beach, police said. The man was brought to the 19th Street area by Barnegat Light Beach Patrol, where he was treated by first responders from Barnegat Light First Aid and transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Initial indications suggest the injury may have been caused by an Atlantic needlefish, according to Barnegat Light First Aid. The patient remained stable during transfer.

Needlefish, identified by their long, slender bodies and sharp teeth, are known to leap near the surface in pursuit of prey, especially at night, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. These fish are drawn to light and often congregate around piers and bridges, the NJDFW said. While typically non-aggressive, their fast, darting movements can lead to accidental injuries.

The species, Strongylura marina, can grow up to 2 feet long and is commonly found in coastal waters from Maine to Brazil. They're most active in late spring and summer when spawning occurs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.