Sweatshirt Snag Stops Hersheypark’s Ride, Prompting Evacuation

The incident happened on the Wild Mouse attraction when the item of clothing slipped from a rider and lodged beneath a wheel of the ride vehicle, according to Hersheypark.

“The ride’s safety systems operated as designed, bringing it to a controlled stop at a safe location,” the park said in a statement.

Maintenance staff responded, stayed in communication with riders, removed the sweatshirt from the wheel assembly, and escorted guests from the ride. Once cleared, the vehicle returned to the station without further problems.

This is the latest in a string of high-profile ride and safety incidents at the popular Pennsylvania amusement park. In July 2025, a 9-year-old died after a water rescue at The Boardwalk, Hersheypark’s water park. The child was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead following the emergency response.

In August 2025, a child was spotted walking alone on the Monorail track. A guest raced to the rescue, pulling the child to safety in a dramatic moment that was captured on video and widely shared online.

Just two months later in September 2025, guests were evacuated from the park’s Comet roller coaster after the ride came to a stop mid-ride. Riders were safely escorted down, and Hersheypark later confirmed the evacuation was precautionary.

