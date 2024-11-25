SWAT Team Called To Bergen County Home After Restraining Order Violation Escalates: Police

Officers responded to a residence on River Road at 8:37 a.m. for a report of a restraining order violation involving Carlos Rocha, 43, formerly of Oakland, who had been barred from the home, Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

When informed that he would be placed under arrest, Rocha became belligerent and barricaded himself in a bedroom, Keenan said. In compliance with NJ Attorney General Directive 2024-04, which outlines procedures for handling barricaded suspects, officers established a perimeter and called for assistance from the Bergen County SWAT team.

The SWAT team successfully extricated Rocha from the home after approximately four hours, police said.

He was then taken to a local hospital for medical clearance prior to being taken to Bergen County Jail. He faces charges of two counts of contempt and one count of resisting arrest, Keenan said.

The responding officers included Sgt. Coleman, Officer McDermott, Officer Jensen, and Officer Delahanty.

