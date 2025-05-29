SWAT Team Arrests Road Rage Suspect In Glen Rock: Cops

The incident happened Wednesday, May 28, when a 59-year-old Fair Lawn man called 911 to report that a black Infiniti had been tailgating him, speeding, and driving aggressively as he crossed from Fair Lawn into Glen Rock, according to Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann.

The suspect vehicle drove through a stop sign and pulled over on the 300 block of Cornwall Road, Ackermann said. Two men got out of the Infiniti and approached the victim’s car. One of them, dressed in all black with neck tattoos, allegedly reached into the vehicle and knocked the victim’s phone from his hand.

The second man, wearing a tan hoodie and black pants, “grabbed a fanny pack and held it up and stated ‘I have a gun in here, I have a gun in here,’” according to Ackermann. He then swung the bag at the victim’s car, breaking the passenger side mirror, before both suspects fled at a high speed.

Officer Sarah Orsita obtained surveillance footage that matched the victim’s account. She and Det. Sgt. James Calaski later identified one suspect as Gregory T. Delgato, 28, of Emerson. Delgato was arrested at a Glen Rock home on the 200 block of Cornwall Road on Thursday, May 29, with help from the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team.

Delgato was charged with:

Possession of an Imitation Handgun during Commission of a Crime – N.J.S.A. 2C:29-4 E

Aggravated Assault – Pointing Firearm – N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1B (4)

Terroristic Threats – Threat to Kill – N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3B

Criminal Mischief – N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3A (1)

No handgun was recovered, authorities said.

Delgato was processed at Glen Rock Police HQ and taken to the Bergen County Jail, pending a court appearance in Hackensack.

