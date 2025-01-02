Overcast 34°

SWAT Standoff Shakes Wayne Neighborhood, Barricade Ends After Nearly Five Hours

A SWAT standoff unfolded in a Wayne neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 2, gripping residents of the Wayne Village apartments as authorities surrounded one particular unit.

At the scene on Lancaster Court

At the scene on Lancaster Court

 Photo Credit: Mary Lou Brown
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The situation began around 1 p.m. on Lancaster Court, according to residents, some of whom were unable to access their units during the standoff.

Photos from the scene show heavily armed SWAT team members standing outside a unit, shields raised and long guns drawn, as they worked to resolve the incident.

The barricaded ended peacefully at approximately 6 p.m., residents said. Daily Voice has reached out to local police and the county sheriff's office for details.

