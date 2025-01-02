SWAT Standoff Shakes Wayne Neighborhood, Barricade Ends After Nearly Five Hours

The situation began around 1 p.m. on Lancaster Court, according to residents, some of whom were unable to access their units during the standoff.

Photos from the scene show heavily armed SWAT team members standing outside a unit, shields raised and long guns drawn, as they worked to resolve the incident.

The barricaded ended peacefully at approximately 6 p.m., residents said. Daily Voice has reached out to local police and the county sheriff's office for details.

