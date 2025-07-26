Partly Cloudy 83°

Swallowing Hazard For Kids Prompts Huge Recall Of Popular Scent Diffusers

More than 850,000 fragrance diffusers are being recalled after reports that loose magnets in the detachable cover could be swallowed by children.

A fragrance diffuser recalled by Pura Scents in July 2025.

 Photo Credit: CPSC
Chris Spiker
Pura Scents is recalling about 851,400 of its Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 24. Around 1,100 were also sold in Canada.

The issue centers on five magnets inside the detachable front cover, which can come loose and be ingested. If swallowed, the magnets can attract inside the body, leading to intestinal blockages, infections, or death.

So far, three incidents of magnets detaching have been reported. No injuries have been confirmed, according to the CPSC.

The diffusers are about 4 inches wide and 4 inches long. They were sold for about $50 between August 2023 and May 2025, and were available through major retailers like Amazon, Target, and Pura's website.

Customers are asked to immediately remove and throw away the detachable cover, along with keeping it away from children and pets. Pura is offering a free replacement cover and is contacting known purchasers directly.

You can learn more about the recall on Pura's website or by calling 855-394-5292.

