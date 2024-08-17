NJ Motorcyclist, 25, Killed In SUV's Lane Change Leaves Behind 3-Month-Old Son, Campaign Says

A Chevrolet SUV was making a lane change in front of Ryan Gaskill, of Pennsauken, who was heading south on the interstate at milepost 1.1 in Gloucester around 9:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Gaskill hit the brakes of the Suzuki, causing the motorcycle to overturn, ejecting and killing him.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe for Gaskill's family a 3-month-old son are among survivors.

"Suddenly on Friday, August 16th, our beloved Ryan Gaskill, aged 25, was involved in a motorcycle accident, succumbing to his injuries," Rachael Busch writes.

"He leaves behind Lloyd Gaskill, Tyler Gaskill, Jennifer Gaskill, his loving Girlfriend Mikayla and 3-month-old baby Jovanni Gaskill, amongst a host of beloved family and friends. We are deeply saddened by this sudden loss."

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.