SUV Kills Motorcyclist During Route 80 Police Pursuit, AG Says

A New Jersey State Trooper began following an SUV on Route 80 east near milepost 11 around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Hope Township, AG Matthew Platkin said

The vehicle continued eastbound and left the interstate at Exit 12, exiting onto County Road 521 southbound, in Hope Township.

The SUV subsequently passed another civilian vehicle on the left in the area of Dogwood Road and, while merging back into the southbound lane, collided with the motorcycle, which was also heading south on County Road 521 at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The impact caused the motorcycle rider to be ejected from his vehicle. After the crash, the SUV being followed by the trooper went off the road to the right and stopped in a wooded area.

Medical aid was administered to the motorcycle operator but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center for medical evaluation and released into police custody.

He is being held in the Warren County Jail. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the SUV driver’s role in the incident.

Neither the motorcyclist nor the driver eluding police were identified.

