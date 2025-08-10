SUV Goes Airborne Into Top Floor Of NY Building, Killing Driver, Responders Say

The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at 52 North Liberty Drive, incident reporter Mark Lieb said.

Stony Point Fire Department Chief Kurt Mulligan said firefighters were called to “a significant vehicle accident” involving “a vehicle with commercial space on the first floor and residents on the second floor.

Stony Point’s fire chief said the driver was heading northbound on North Liberty Drive when he lost control at the intersection of Ten Eyck Street, officials at the scene said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows the SUV jumping the curb and going airborne across a parking lot before careening into the top floor of the two-story yellow building, according to Lieb.

The crash damaged the building’s chimney before the vehicle fell to the ground, Lieb said. The building houses a restaurant downstairs and apartments upstairs, where about five people were sleeping at the time, Lieb reports. Police said they escaped unharmed.

The driver was extricated and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Friends on the scene told Lieb he had been coming home from a birthday party.

The building sustained extensive damage.

