North Haledon Man, 56, Killed In Hawthorne Dump Truck Crash

Police were called to the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Goffle Hill Road around 11:32 a.m. on a report of a serious crash, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper.

A dump truck collided with a Nissan SUV in the intersection, officials said. The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old man from North Haledon, was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO, tips@passaiccountynj.org, or by submitting a tip at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips.

