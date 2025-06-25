Fair 90°

Suspected NJ Bank Robber Stabbed Dead At NYC Subway Station

A 50-year-old Jersey City man was fatally stabbed at a subway station in Manhattan, authorities confirmed Wednesday, June 25.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
 Photo Credit: East Rutherford PD/Kyle Mazza UNF News
Sam Barron

Vincent Norman was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his neck at the West 4th Street Station in Greenwich Village at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, June 14, the New York Police Department said.

Norman was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

In April, Vincent Norman, a 50-year-old Jersey City resident, was arrested and charged with robbing a Citizens Bank in East Rutherford. Authorities have not confirmed if it was the same Norman who was fatally stabbed. 

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing, authorities said.

