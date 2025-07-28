Fair 71°

Suspect ID'd In Shooting At Prestigious Park Avenue Building Killing Nypd Cop, 4 Others

A suspect has been identified in an active shooting incident that killed five people, including an off-duty NYPD cop, at one of midtown Manhattan's prime locations, according to authorities.

At the scene in midtown

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Police at the scene in midtown.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
At least three people, including an off-duty NYPD cop, were shot and killed in an incident in at one of midtown Manhattan's prime locations, according to authorities.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
At least three people, including an off-duty NYPD cop, were shot and killed in an incident in at one of midtown Manhattan's prime locations, according to authorities.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
At the scene in midtown.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
345 Park Ave. in Manhattan.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Americasroot
The area of midtown Manhattan where the shooting happened.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
345 Park Ave. (outlined in red).

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Joe Lombardi
It happened early Monday evening, July 28, at 345 Park Ave., which includes the NFL headquarters.

The shooter entered the building and fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time, and the civilian, according to ABC7 New York.

Police sources say the shooting suspect killed himself on the 33rd floor of the building, the outlet report.

He has been identified as Shane Devon Tamura, age 27, of Las Vegas, according to NBC News, citing four law enforcement officials.

A photo shows the suspected gunman entering a midtown Manhattan building dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses, while carrying what seems to be a large firearm.

The motive remains undetermined.

Global investment firm Blackstone Inc., one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, also has its headquarters in the building, along with financial firm KPMG.

A security camera image shows the apparent shooter holding a long gun and walking outside the office building, according to ABC7 New York.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

