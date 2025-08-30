Survey Reveals Natural Disaster Americans Fear Most As Weather Anxiety Grows

The poll of 2,500 adults, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Master Lock, found that fears shift depending on the region, but a single threat came out on top nationwide.

Nearly half of respondents said this disaster scares them more than tsunamis, earthquakes, or hurricanes.

Confidence in preparedness was another story. In the Northeast, people said they could handle heatwaves, droughts, or even a blizzard.

But fewer than four in 10 believed they were ready for the nation’s most-feared threat.

In the Midwest, where warnings are more common, almost two-thirds expressed confidence. Even so, that dropped when respondents were asked about wildfires or mudslides.

Despite growing awareness of severe weather, many Americans remain underprepared. Thirty percent admitted they have no disaster plan in place.

Only 28 percent said they have prepared specifically for the nation’s scariest threat, and fewer than one in five keep important documents in a fireproof or waterproof safe.

For those who have lived through disasters, the challenges didn’t stop once the skies cleared. Respondents said the most difficult parts included going without power for extended periods, seeing the destruction, and the long road back to normal.

Still, awareness is rising. Four in five Americans said they pay more attention to severe weather today than a decade ago.

Half believe dangerous events are happening more often, while more than a third think storms are growing stronger.

Yet only a small fraction of Americans feel fully prepared to face the disaster they fear most.

