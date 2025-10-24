Surprise Winner Tops Frozen Pizza Taste Test

The Washington Post published new results Wednesday, Oct. 15, from a blind taste test built on reader recommendations.
Eight Post staffers sampled six cheese pizzas and scored appearance, flavor, and texture on a 1 to 10 scale. DiGiorno Classic Crust Cheese Pizza topped the Post’s earlier test about seven weeks ago. In the new round, DiGiorno scored well again but finished second.
Here are the top three.
- Home Run Inn Cheese Classic Pizza: The panel raved over full cheese coverage and a thin, cracker-like “tavern-style” crust, calling it “brown and crispy” and “very bronze on top.” One taster summed it up as “a very sexy slice.” Home Run Inn’s tavern-style pizzas are crafted using our original family recipe, first developed in the early 1940s, the company says on its website.
- DiGiorno Classic Crust Cheese Pizza: Tasters praised the balance of crust, sauce, and cheese, noting real stretch. “There’s a good ratio of all the components,” one said. Another added, “DiGiorno has figured out food science on frozen pizza.”
- Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Crust Four Cheese Pizza: Judges liked the mix of cheeses — “a bouquet of distinct cheese,” with “heavy notes of parm” — but wished for a richer color and more visible sauce.
The Post said pizzas were baked per package directions and judged blind to keep the playing field even. Results reflect this panel’s scores; prices were not compared.
