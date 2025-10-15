Surprise! Video Shows NJ Teacher's Priceless Reaction To Winning $25K National Award

Capritti was named New Jersey’s sole recipient of the 2025-26 Milken Educator Award, one of education’s most prestigious honors, during a surprise ceremony in the school gym packed with cheering students, teachers, and local leaders. A video from the event shows Capritti’s jaw drop in absolute shock as her name was called.

The honor was presented by Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley and New Jersey Commissioner of Education Kevin Dehmer.

“Congratulations to Jeanette Capritti, whose exceptional dedication and passion for teaching shines in everything she does for the benefit of colleagues, students and the community,” Foley said in a statement. “Her instructional innovation, captivating classroom environment, and broader leadership and mentorship highlight why she will make a meaningful addition to the Milken Educator Network.”

Capritti — the first-ever Milken recipient in Lawrence Township Public Schools — joins a national network of more than 3,000 educators celebrated as the “Oscars of Teaching.” She is New Jersey’s 39th recipient since the state joined the program in 2002.

“The Milken Educator Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in education,” Commissioner Dehmer said. “Jeanette Capritti’s selection as New Jersey’s latest recipient is a powerful affirmation of her innovative teaching on writing and literacy, and her unwavering commitment to student success.”

Capritti is known among students and colleagues for her creative approach to literacy, transforming lessons into immersive experiences like “sci-fi book tastings” complete with music, lighting, and themed discussion. Her teaching, according to district officials, has led to significant gains in reading and writing scores on state assessments.

Outside the classroom, Capritti tutors students during lunch, mentors future teachers from Rider University and The College of New Jersey, and leads professional development workshops for fellow educators.

The Milken Award includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize, which recipients have used for continuing education, scholarships, or classroom projects. Honorees will gather for a national forum in Washington, D.C., in June 2026 to share ideas for strengthening education across the country.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.