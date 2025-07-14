Supreme Court Green-Lights Trump Plan To Gut Education Department

Poll Do you think the US Education Department should be shut down? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think the US Education Department should be shut down? Yes 25%

No 68%

Unsure 7% Back to Vote

In an unsigned, 6-3 order divided along ideological lines that was released late Monday afternoon, July 14, the justices lifted a spring ruling by US District Judge Myong Joun of Massachusetts that had forced the administration to rehire hundreds of Education Department employees terminated during a March reduction-in-force.

The conservative majority offered no explanation—standard for emergency “shadow docket” decisions—while the Court’s three Democratic appointees issued a blistering dissent.

“It hands the Executive the power to repeal statutes by firing all those necessary to carry them out,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissenting, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “The threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave.”

Monday’s order effectively reinstates Trump’s March executive directive instructing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to wind down the 4,000-person department and redistribute its “useful functions” to other agencies.

The department, established by Congress in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter, cannot be formally abolished without new legislation, but the administration argues existing statutes give the president broad authority to reorganize federal personnel.

Judge Joun had rejected that claim on Thursday, May 22, ruling that wholesale firings would violate the very law that created the department and ordering the workforce restored “to the status quo.”

The Supreme Court’s intervention suspends that mandate while appeals proceed, allowing pink slips to go out as early as this week, according to White House officials.

Education unions and Democratic lawmakers condemned the decision, saying it will hobble federal oversight of student loans, civil-rights enforcement and special-education funding. Trump allies hailed the ruling as a decisive step toward shrinking what they call “bloated Washington bureaucracy.”

With the injunction lifted, the practical battle now shifts back to Capitol Hill, where even some Republican senators have expressed reservations about erasing an entire cabinet-level agency in an election year.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.