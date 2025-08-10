Summer Covid-19 Wave Builds: Nimbus Variant Still Dominant As Stratus Rises

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, Aug. 8 upgraded national wastewater viral activity for COVID-19 from “low” to “moderate,” a change that arrives just as families prep for back-to-school.

Nationally, SARS‑CoV‑2 concentrations are up about 30 percent over the last month, with the Gulf Coast roughly double early‑June levels, according to CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System.

Wastewater levels are highest in the Western US, according to CDC data.

By the CDC’s time-varying reproductive number dashboard, COVID is likely growing across 45 states, an early signal that reported cases and hospitalizations could tick up later this month.

Wastewater is often a two‑ to three‑week leading indicator because it captures infections, including asymptomatic ones, before people seek care, the agency notes.

What’s driving the rise? Virologists point to two Omicron descendants:

NB.1.8.1, colloquially dubbed “Nimbus,” remains the dominant strain in the US.

XFG, nicknamed “Stratus,” has climbed since early summer and is now among the top circulating variants. In June, CDC estimates put it at about 14 percent of sequenced cases, third-highest nationally.

Both variants are highly transmissible.

Health officials say there’s no indication these offshoots cause more severe disease, but their spread underscores familiar guidance: high‑risk individuals should seek testing and prompt treatment if sick, and anyone ill should stay home to reduce transmission.

Add in scorching temperatures pushing people indoors, a busy travel season, and waning immunity for those who skipped last fall’s booster, and conditions are primed for a modest summer wave.

Founded in data, not headlines, the CDC’s message is straightforward: rising wastewater means rising risk. If local levels are climbing, expect more infections in the weeks ahead.

