Suffocation, Fall Risks Prompt Recall Of Popular Baby Loungers

The recall was issued for about 23,000 URMYWO baby loungers in the "grey feather" style, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Sept. 4. The loungers violate the federal standard for infant sleep products.

According to the CPSC, the sides are too short to secure a baby, and the sleeping pad is too thick. An infant could also fall out through an opening at the foot or become trapped.

The loungers also lack a stand, creating an added fall hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The loungers were sold on Amazon from January 2024 through April 2025 for between $30 and $50. They have a gray cloth cover printed with feathers, a foam sleeping pad, padded bumpers, and a side label marked "URMYWO."

Customers should stop using the loungers immediately and request a full refund. Buyers should remove the sleeping pad, cut up the sides and pad, and email a photo of the destroyed lounger to [email protected] to get a refund.

The loungers were imported and sold by Dong Guan Bo Mo Na Ke Ji You Xian Gong Si, of China, doing business as Pomona.

