Sudden Loss Of NJ Dad Brian Goger, 43, Spreads Shock

Brian J. Goger, of Pequannock, died suddenly on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at age 43, according to his obituary on the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home website.

Born in Rahway to Frank and Deborah Goger, Brian graduated from Linden High School, where he played on the golf team, his obituary says. He met the love of his life, Dana, and the two married in 2020. In 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Fiona.

Brian worked for Atra Janitorial as a Branch Manager and was known for his sense of humor and love of Michael Jackson, the NY Giants, WWE, and all things New York sports, his obituary said.

A GoFundMe created by Steve Zahner had raised $9,000 as of press time.

“His absence leaves an unimaginable void in the lives of those who loved him, especially his wife, Dana, and their beautiful 2-year-old daughter, Fiona,” the fundraiser says. “Please consider donating if you’re able, and keep Dana, Fiona, and the entire Goger family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Click here for Brian Goger's complete obituary and here to donate to his family.

