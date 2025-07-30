A Few Clouds 71°

Stunning New Poll Shows Widespread Suspicion Of Trump’s Connection To Epstein

A new poll reveals that a majority Americans believe President Donald Trump was involved in the crimes of disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting growing public suspicion.

The fresh survey conducted by the Economist and YouGov is shedding light on Americans’ opinions regarding the controversial ties between Trump and Epstein.

According to the poll, released on Tuesday, July 29, 46 percent of respondents said they believe Trump was involved in crimes allegedly committed by Epstein, while 32 percent disagreed, and 23 percent remained unsure.

The numbers underscore stark partisan splits. 

An overwhelming 80 percent of Democrats said they believe Trump was complicit in Epstein’s alleged criminal activities, with just 5 percent asserting he was not involved.

Republicans, typically steadfast in their support for Trump, also show signs of skepticism. 

Eleven percent believe he was involved, and 21 percent are unsure, leaving only 68 percent firmly rejecting the idea — a notably lower level of support than the 90-plus percent he typically enjoys on other political issues.

The poll’s findings reflect persistent public curiosity and speculation about Trump’s relationship with Epstein, whose high-profile criminal case and mysterious death have fueled conspiracy theories and ongoing investigations. 

Full poll results are available here.

