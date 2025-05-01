Student Scored $127K In Aid With University Application Full Of Lies — Now He’s In ICE Custody

Cryilstan Sowah-Nai, a native of Ghana, pleaded no contest to securing execution of documents by deception on Monday, April 28, according to the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office. He admitted there was enough evidence to prove he lied on his Lehigh application to fraudulently gain admission.

Sowah-Nai attended the school for two full semesters and part of a third before Lehigh uncovered the scam and rescinded his offer. The deception earned him $127,213.70 worth of university benefits, officials said.

He had been studying on a student visa, which was revoked once the truth came to light.

Court officials said the case was set for trial before a plea deal was reached. Sowah-Nai was sentenced to time served and ordered to be paroled to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which filed a detainer for immigration enforcement.

On LinkedIn, Sowah-Nai branded himself as a rising leader “driven by a fervor for leadership and a profound desire to make a meaningful global impact.” He claimed to be majoring in population health with minors in molecular biology and military science and said he was part of a high-profile environmental justice research project under Lehigh’s Social Impact Fellowship.

In a now-deleted post, he described using GIS software to map illegal dumping hotspots and working alongside South Bethlehem residents to combat environmental hazards. “Our research resonates deeply with me,” he wrote, adding that the project aligned with his “life principle of making a positive impact wherever I find myself.”

Lehigh University declined to pursue restitution as part of the plea deal, prosecutors said.

