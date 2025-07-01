Stream Rocket Launches, Watch Space Documentaries On Netflix: Here's How

NASA+ programming will stream live on Netflix in the summer, the agency announced on Monday, June 30. The website streams NASA missions, along with offering documentaries and educational programming for children.

The partnership will give Netflix viewers a front-row seat to rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, and real-time views of Earth from the International Space Station.

"The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience," said NASA+ general manager Rebecca Sirmons. "Together, we're committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone."

The deal brings NASA content to one of the world's largest platforms, with Netflix reaching more than 700 million users worldwide. NASA said the goal is to make its discoveries and exploration more accessible in today's media landscape.

The agency said NASA+ will remain free and without advertisements on NASA's app and website.

Additional programming details and schedules are expected ahead of the Netflix launch.

