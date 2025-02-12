Stormy Stretch: Forecasters Eye Path Of New System On Track For Weekend

But first, the storm that arrived overnight Tuesday, Feb. 11 will bring a second round of precipitation late Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12 into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow and ice accumulations will generally be on the lighter side for areas, but it could still result in a slippery morning commute on Thursday, Feb. 13, in areas north and inland. Farther south, there will be mainly rain.

As the temperature rises during the day Thursday, there will be rain and showers at times with breezy conditions and occasional strong wind gusts.

Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14 will bring sunny with seasonable temperatures.

The next winter storm is expected to arrive in the early afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 15.

It is expected to produce mainly rain for Washington, DC and Philadelphia, but a combination of rain, snow, and ice is more likely for New York City and Boston, AccuWeather predicts.

"Indications are that this storm will track significantly farther to the south and east than the Wednesday-Thursday storm and could even end up tracking just to the east of the Appalachians," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

