Stormy Stretch Could Set Stage For New Snowmaker: Here's Timing

As the temperature gradually rises after daybreak on Monday, Dec. 16, precipitation will change to rain in inland locations where snow and sleet caused delayed school starts. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

According to the National Weather Service, there will be rain and patchy drizzle at times throughout the day and evening.

Rain could linger into Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, before clouds give way to gradual clearing and eventual sunshine on a mild day.

A complex new storm is on track for Wednesday, Dec. 18, bringing rain, with rain and sleet in some inland areas and snow farthest north. (Click on the second image above.)

Precipitation is expected to arrive in the early afternoon, with widespread rainfall of about 1 inch. Northern areas should see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the evening.

After a bright, sunny break on Thursday, Dec. 19, a new storm is expected that could be a snowmaker on Friday, Dec. 20, and possibly into early Saturday, Dec. 21.

“The potential exists for a storm to develop between Friday and Saturday along the East Coast, elevating the risk for an impactful snowstorm across portions of the Northeast and New England this weekend,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

