Storms Set To Break Heat Wave Across Northeast: Here's Timing

A major shift in the weather is on the way, and so is long-awaited relief from the brutal heat.

Scattered rounds of thunderstorms are expected both Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The cooldown will be most pronounced in areas shown in turquoise and will start on Thursday, June 26.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Another day of temperatures well into the 90s is on track for Wednesday, June 25.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

A powerful round of thunderstorms is expected to roll across the Northeast, bringing long-awaited relief from a punishing stretch of early-summer scorching heat, AccuWeather forecasters say

Behind the storms, temperatures will finally drop after days of scorching sunshine and near triple-digit highs, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the shift comes as the so-called “heat dome” that baked much of the eastern half of the US begins to break down. 

The timing and intensity of the thunderstorms will vary, but they’re expected to pop up where moisture levels remain elevated on both Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26.

The cooldown will be most dramatic where humidity remains high. In cities like Boston, where highs flirted with 100 degrees on Tuesday, June 24, temperatures may plunge into the 60s by Thursday, and Friday, June 27 after the front pushes through.

Other areas that saw temperatures in the upper 90s could see highs in the 80s — or even 70s — before the weekend.

"There's even a rare backdoor cool front that will drop southward from New England to part of the mid-Atlantic region during the middle and latter part of this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said, "This can dramatically drop temperatures by 20-40 degrees in some cases, which is about as big as it gets this time of the year."

For millions who had just emerged from a soggy, cloudy spring, the brief blast of clear skies and searing heat may have gone too far, and this cooldown could bring balance back to the summer.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

