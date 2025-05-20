Storm To Bring Rain, Wind, Temperature Drop Before Memorial Day Weekend Shift

After a sunny day on Tuesday, May 20, increasing cloud cover will signal the storm’s approach, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will move through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, May 22, causing temperatures to plummet to 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below seasonal averages. (See the images above from AccuWeather.)

The heaviest rain is expected to arrive overnight on Wednesday evening continuing through Thursday night, with the potential for localized heavier downpours as the storm lingers.

It will remain cloudy with temperatures below normal on Friday, May 23 as the system pushes off.

There is some good news for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.

While there may still be areas of lingering showers in parts of the Northeast on Saturday, May 24, both Sunday, May 25, and Memorial Day on Monday, May 26 should be mostly sunny with temperatures rebounding into the 70s.

