Storm Scenarios: Uncertainty Surrounds Track Thanksgiving System Will Take

A pair of scenarios will be at play as the holiday week progresses, one of which could produce accumulating snow across portions of the Ohio Valley and Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"The first scenario involves a slow-moving storm, meaning potentially longer-lasting impacts from the Tennessee and Ohio valleys through the Northeast," says AccuWeather.

"The second scenario sends the same storm farther south and off the Carolina coast through Thanksgiving. This would be a less intense storm with rounds of rain and even some snow, which could spread from the Tennessee Valley eastward to the East Coast."

The newest forecast models have the track veering in a more southerly fashion (the second scenario).

It will be blustery in the days leading up to the storm, with strong wind speeds and gusts Sunday, Nov. 24, through Tuesday, Nov. 26.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Sunday and Monday, Nov. 25, before a chance for showers overnight Monday into Tuesday.

There will be more showers and rainfall on Tuesday morning before skies gradually clear.

It will be partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday, Nov. 27, ahead of the arrival of the system that will sweep through on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The areas shaded in green in the image above are forecasted to receive the most rainfall from the Thanksgiving storm. Locations marked in pink may see a rain/snow mix, while snow showers and accumulation are possible in the areas colored blue.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the projected path and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.