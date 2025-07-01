Stores In East Coast States, Including NJ, Hit With Recall Of Wegmans Chocolate Favorite

The recall, due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen, affects Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils, which were sold in 18.5-ounce plastic tubs with six affected lot codes.
The candies were distributed across stores in:
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Massachusetts,
- North Carolina,
- New Jersey,
- New York,
- Pennsylvania,
- Virginia,
- Washington, DC.
According to the FDA, the product’s label did not disclose the presence of milk, which can pose a serious or life-threatening risk to those with milk allergies. No illnesses have been reported.
The recalled tubs are labeled with UPC 0 77890 49787 6 and the following lot codes and best-by dates, located on the left side of the container:
- 55021, best by Dec. 28, 2025
- 55031, best by Dec. 29, 2025
- 55491, best by Feb. 13, 2026
- 55501, best by Feb. 14, 2026
- 56061, best by April 11, 2026
- 56071, best by April 12, 2026
The recall was initiated by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., based in Warren, Ohio. A follow-up investigation found the issue stemmed from a temporary breakdown in the supplier’s manufacturing process, the FDA said.
Customers who purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the store for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
