Stop & Shop Recall Issued Over Salad Label Confusion

Hans Kissle is recalling 66 containers of its Red Bliss Potato Salad after discovering a labeling error that could pose a serious risk to people with wheat allergies.

The affected product was shipped to Stop & Shop stores in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, and may still be sitting in consumers' refrigerators.

While the container’s front label correctly identifies it as Tri Color Twist Pasta Salad, the top label incorrectly states that it is Red Bliss Potato Salad. It's a critical mislabeling issue, since the pasta salad contains wheat, which is not declared on the top label.

According to the company, the wheat allergen poses a potentially life-threatening risk to individuals with a severe wheat allergy or sensitivity. The issue was discovered internally, and no illnesses have been reported as of yet.

The mislabeled item was sold in 16-ounce clear plastic containers with white lids. Consumers can identify it by the UPC Code 036217673706 and the Use By date of Aug. 20, 2025, printed on the lid.

The recall was initiated voluntarily by Hans Kissle, based in Massachusetts.

Shoppers who purchased the affected product are urged to return it to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Hans Kissle at 978-556-4500, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.