Stop Petting, Feeding The Deer: NJ Officials Warn Of Safety Risks In Parks

The practice is unsafe, according to Michele Schaper, general manager of the James A. McFaul Environmental Center in Wyckoff, who noted that it's also prohibited in Bergen County parks altogether.

Feeding deer does far more harm than good and poses a serious safety threat to humans, Schaper tells Daily Voice.

Why Feeding And Petting Deer Is Unsafe

According to Schaper and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), feeding deer is dangerous because it:

Alters their natural behavior and makes them lose their healthy fear of humans.

Puts people at risk of injury, especially during mating season when bucks are aggressive.

Increases the spread of disease and parasites among deer and to other animals.

Can sicken or kill deer if they are fed the wrong foods.

Leads to more deer-vehicle collisions as they cross roads seeking food.

Makes deer more likely to be euthanized, as tame behavior is often mistaken for illness.

‘They Look Sweet, But Those Antlers Are Weapons’

Reports of animals acting odd — such as a deer approaching and allowing people to pet it — are treated as signs of illness, Schaper said.

“So a deer walking up to you and allowing you to pet it is a sign of illness, and when that gets reported, they’ll have to end up euthanizing the animal with the only cause being that someone decided they wanted to feed it,” she explained.

Wildlife is unpredictable, Schaper added. “Even if you think it’s tame, like if you raised a baby squirrel, it’s unpredictable. You’re running the risk of being attacked, especially during the rut where hormones are raging.”

Breeding Season Brings Added Danger

Perhaps the greatest risk, Schaper said, comes during the fall mating season, which runs through December. Bucks become more aggressive as the does enter estrus.

“When the does go into estrus, the bucks get more excited and aggressive and they could easily attack someone who is a threat to the doe that they’re courting,” Schaper said. “They look sweet, but those antlers are weapons and someone could get injured pretty badly if they’re in the way of a buck courting a doe.”

Bad For Deer, Bad For People

Officials warn that feeding deer doesn’t just endanger people — it endangers the animals themselves.

“All you’re doing is making them more susceptible to getting shot or hit by cars because they’re going to go to people’s locations to get fed,” Schaper said. “Everyone is safer when there is no feeding.”

The NJDEP notes that feeding also raises reproductive rates, spreads parasites, and can cause digestive illnesses when deer are given the wrong foods, like bread or corn, which are low in nutritional value.

“People shouldn’t be scared of deer in the park — they’re very safe to be around as long as they’re not being fed,” Schaper said. “You want them to be a little afraid, because that keeps them safe from hunters and from cars.”

