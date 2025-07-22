Stewart, Letterman Blast Paramount's 'Late Show' Cancellation: 'Can't Spell CBS Without BS'

The move by CBS to end The Late Show after 33 years has been widely criticized as politically motivated due to Paramount's $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump. The parent company settled with Trump over his claims that "60 Minutes" deceptively edited an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris before the 2024 election, despite many legal experts calling the lawsuit frivolous.

Before Colbert hosted The Late Show, comedian David Letterman led the program since it started in 1993. As host, Letterman was more than willing to mock CBS and his corporate bosses.

On Monday, July 21, Letterman made another jab at the "Tiffany Network" by posting a 20-minute compilation on his YouTube account of his CBS insults from his Late Show tenure.

"You can't spell CBS without BS," the video's caption read.

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart had even harsher words for Paramount, which also owns Comedy Central. Colbert was a correspondent for TDS under Stewart in the early 2000s before getting his own program called "The Colbert Report," which helped propel him to The Late Show.

On his July 21 episode, Stewart condemned how media corporations have tried to appease Trump in his second term. ABC News and Trump reached a $15 million settlement in December 2024 that has also been criticized by First Amendment advocates.

Stewart referenced Trump's new lawsuit against the Murdoch family over a sexual birthday note and drawing that the Wall Street Journal said Trump wrote to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"If you're trying to figure out why Stephen's show is ending, I don't think the answer can be found in some smoking gun email or phone call from Trump to CBS executives, or in CBS's QuickBooks spreadsheets on the financial health of late-night," Stewart said. "I think the answer is in the fear and precompliance that is gripping all of America's institutions at this very moment – institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic hair-doodling commander in chief."

Fellow Daily Show alum John Oliver, who now hosts HBO's "Last Week Tonight," said Paramount's decision to end Colbert's show was "incredibly sad."

"I look forward to seeing what he'll do next because that man will not stop," Oliver told reporters.

Colbert, who addressed the cancellation during his monologue on Thursday, July 17, once again said he'll keep lampooning Trump until The Late Show's end in May 2026.

"[Paramount] left me alive, and now, for the next ten months, the gloves are off," Colbert said on his July 21 show. "I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump. I don't care for him."

Paramount has defended its decision to cancel The Late Show, calling it "purely a financial decision."

"It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," the company said in a news release. "Our admiration, affection and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult."

Trump, who has shown his anger toward Colbert for years, celebrated The Late Show being canceled on his social media platform Truth Social.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," Trump posted. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear [ABC's] Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld [of Fox News] is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

The settlement comes as Paramount is in the middle of an $8 billion sale to Skydance Media, led by the son of Oracle co-founder and Trump ally Larry Ellison. The move requires Trump administration approval through the Federal Communications Commission by October.

Critics have claimed that Paramount settled with Trump to gain FCC approval for the Skydance deal. Paramount also denies that the settlement is linked to Skydance or the FCC process.

The Writers Guild of America echoed Colbert's comments that Paramount offered a "bribe" to Trump through the settlement and Late Show cancellation.

"A corporation terminating a show in bad faith due to explicit or implicit political pressure is dangerous and unacceptable in a democratic society," the WGA said in a statement. "Paramount's decision comes against a backdrop of relentless attacks on a free press by President Trump, through lawsuits against CBS and ABC, threatened litigation of media organizations with critical coverage, and the unconscionable defunding of PBS and NPR."

The union representing many Late Show employees also called on New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate Paramount's settlement with Trump.

