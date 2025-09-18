21 Countries On State Department ‘Do Not Travel’ List: Here's Rundown

The latest advisory list, updated Wednesday, Sept. 17, reflects severe risks from armed conflict, crime, terrorism, and political instability.

Officials stress that conditions can shift quickly, and advisories are updated as local situations evolve.

The 21 countries under Level 4 warnings are:

Afghanistan

Belarus

Burkina Faso

Burma (Myanmar)

Central African Republic (CAR)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Lebanon

Libya

Mali

North Korea

Russia

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Ukraine

Venezuela

Yemen

Many other nations fall under less severe categories.

Level 3 — Reconsider Travel — includes Colombia, Guatemala, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Popular destinations such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Mexico remain at Level 2 — Exercise Increased Caution.

Level 1 — Exercise Normal Precautions — covers countries like Canada, Australia, Japan, and most of the Caribbean.

For the most up-to-date details, travelers are urged to check the State Department’s travel site at travel.state.gov, use the interactive map at travelmaps.state.gov, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). That program provides real-time alerts and allows embassies to contact travelers quickly in emergencies.

The message from officials is simple: know before you go, and in some cases, don’t go at all.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.