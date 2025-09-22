Starving Puppy Fighting For Life In NJ After Being Found On Philly Streets: Rescue

Garcia was discovered as a stray on Wednesday, Sept. 17, in what officials from Outcast Rescue called “absolutely horrific condition.” The puppy was so weak he could not stand, and every bone in his body was visible. He was transferred the same day to Crown Veterinary Specialists in Lebanon for emergency care, the rescue group said.

Garcia was severely dehydrated, suffering from a wet cough, and in need of plasma transfusions.

“We were prepared for the worst, but we are holding on to hope that with quick intervention and continued care, Garcia will be able to make a full recovery,” Outcast Rescue wrote.

By Wednesday, Sept. 18, Garcia had received his second plasma transfusion. Rescuers said he was stable but “far from being out of the woods.” He was also being treated for an ulcer in one eye and infections in both.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the group said Garcia had undergone a blood transfusion and his medical bills had already topped $6,000.

Outcast Rescue is asking anyone with information about Garcia’s former owners to come forward. “Garcia deserves justice,” the group wrote, adding that holding those responsible accountable is the only way charges can be filed.

Donations can be made at Outcast Rescue’s website or via the group’s verified Venmo account.

