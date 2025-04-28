Date Set For Conclave To Elect New Pope

Funeral services were held for Francis in Rome on Saturday, April 26. He died on Easter Monday, April 21 at age 88. The cause of death was a stroke that resulted in a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

Conclave Schedule

The Cardinals in attendance for the funeral have resolved to initiate the conclave on Wednesday, May 7.

This decision was made during the Fifth General Congregation, convened on Monday morning, April 28 in the Vatican’s Synod Hall.

Conclave Procedures

The conclave will begin with a solemn Eucharistic celebration known as the votive Mass Pro Eligendo Papa, which will be attended by the Cardinal electors.

Following this service, the electors will proceed in a solemn procession to the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, where the election of the new Pope will begin.

All election activities will occur exclusively within the Sistine Chapel, which will remain completely sealed until the conclusion of the election.

During this period, the Cardinal electors must refrain from sending letters or engaging in conversations, including phone calls, except in cases of extreme urgency.

They are prohibited from sending or receiving messages of any kind, as well as from accessing newspapers, magazines, or broadcasts.

Voting Process

To validly elect a new Pope, a two-thirds majority of the electors present is required. If the total number of electors is not evenly divisible by three, an additional vote will be necessary.

After the votes are counted, all ballots will be incinerated. Should the ballot be inconclusive, a chimney positioned over the Sistine Chapel will emit black smoke; conversely, white smoke will signal the election of a new Pope.

If the electors are unable to reach a consensus after three days of inconclusive voting, a respite of up to one day will be permitted for prayer and discussion.

Final Confirmation Of Elected Pope

Once the Cardinals have elected a new Pope, the last of the Cardinal Deacons will summon the Secretary of the College of Cardinals and the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations into the Sistine Chapel.

The Dean of the College, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, will formally request the elected candidate’s consent with the question: “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?”

Upon receiving consent, the Cardinal will inquire: “What name do you wish to be called?” The Cardinal Proto-Deacon will then announce the election and the name of the new Pontiff to the faithful with the proclamation: “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum; Habemus Papam.”

Immediately following this announcement, the newly elected Pope will impart the Apostolic Blessing Urbi et Orbi from St. Peter’s Basilica.

