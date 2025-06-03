Start A Brawl In NJ? You Could Now Face Jail Time Under New Law Signed By Gov. Murphy

The bill, S3507/A4652, was signed into law after passing both houses. It makes it a crime to “incite a public brawl”, which means trying to round up four or more people to stir up trouble at a public event. That includes everything from loud, aggressive behavior to full-on fights.

If someone starts the drama knowing it’ll likely cause a scene—or does it on purpose—it’s now a fourth-degree crime, punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine

If it's less extreme, it's still a disorderly persons offense, which can still get you six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The law also takes aim at people who try to hide their identity while causing chaos, like covering their face to dodge charges. That’s now a disorderly offense too.

And if you knowingly stir up a scene at a concert, festival, protest, or rally? Same deal.

Before this law, most of that would’ve been considered a petty disorderly offense, with a max of 30 days behind bars and a $500 fine. But lawmakers say the upgrade was needed to give police stronger tools to manage real threats to public safety.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.