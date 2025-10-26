Overcast 45°

Starbucks Drive-Thru Could Be Coming To Busy Bergen County Corner As Chain Closes NJ Stores

A new Starbucks with a drive-thru could soon be built in Bergen County.

Plans filed with Tenafly's Planning Board call for a Starbucks to be built at the corner of County Road and Highwood Avenue, a location that's currently vacant.

Shairco New Jersey LLC submitted the proposal, which calls for a 2,300-square-foot café on the vacant lot at 71 County Road, near one of Tenafly’s busiest intersections. Site plans include a drive-thru lane, 16 parking spaces, and landscaping upgrades, along with minor traffic improvements to ease congestion.

The timing comes as Starbucks undergoes a national reorganization, closing underperforming stores, including several in New Jersey. 

Among them: 1616 Bergen Blvd. and 2215 Route 4 East in Fort Lee; 420 Lacey Rd. in Manchester Township; 40 W. Park Pl. in Morristown; and 55 Riverwalk Pl. in West New York.

The Tenafly Starbucks was designed by Stonefield Engineering & Design and would replace a long-vacant lot near residential neighborhoods and commuter routes.

The Planning Board reviewed the proposal during its Oct. 8 meeting at Borough Hall.

