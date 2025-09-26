Starbucks Closing 5 Stores In NJ: Find Out Where

The stores closing in New Jersey are:

1616 Bergen Blvd. in Fort Lee

2215 Route 4 East in Fort Lee

420 Lacey Rd. in Manchester Township

40 W Park Pl. in Morristown

55 Riverwalk Pl. in West New York

At Starbucks' website the stores hours are listed as CLOSED starting Sunday, Sept. 28.

CEO Brian Niccol announced the move Thursday, Sept. 25. The moves are the latest in the company's "Back to Starbucks" plan, which aims to improve its customer experience and corporate operations.

"I know these decisions impact our partners and their families, and we did not make them lightly," wrote Niccol. "I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks that deepens its impact on the world and creates more opportunities for our partners, suppliers, and the communities we serve."

Niccol said the locations set to close fell short of the company's standards or lacked a path to financial performance.

"Our goal is for every coffeehouse to deliver a warm and welcoming space with a great atmosphere and a seat for every occasion," he wrote. "During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we're unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don't see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed."

Starbucks said it will try to offer jobs at nearby or new locations, along with providing severance packages.

