Starbucks Closing 100+ Stores, Cutting 900 Jobs: 'These Steps Are Necessary'

CEO Brian Niccol told employees about the cuts in a message on Thursday, Sept. 25. The moves are the latest in the company's "Back to Starbucks" plan, which aims to improve its customer experience and corporate operations.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Starbucks will operate about 1% fewer cafés in North America throughout the 2025 fiscal year. That's more than 100 closures after accounting for openings and shutdowns, CNBC reported.

Starbucks operated about 11,400 company-owned stores in North America at the end of June.

"I know these decisions impact our partners and their families, and we did not make them lightly," wrote Niccol. "I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks that deepens its impact on the world and creates more opportunities for our partners, suppliers, and the communities we serve."

Niccol also said the locations set to close fell short of the company's standards or lacked a path to financial performance.

"Our goal is for every coffeehouse to deliver a warm and welcoming space with a great atmosphere and a seat for every occasion," he wrote. "During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we're unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don't see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed."

Workers will be notified this week if their stores are closing. Starbucks said it'll try to offer jobs at nearby or new locations, along with providing severance packages.

The company is also eliminating about 900 non-retail jobs and closing many open positions. Employees will be notified on Friday, Sept. 26, and offered severance packages with extended benefits.

This marks the second major round of cuts for Starbucks in 2025. The company announced in February that it was eliminating 1,100 corporate jobs.

The latest cuts come as Starbucks tries to recover from six straight quarters of declining same-store sales. The chain is revamping its menu with protein-packed drinks, redesigning cafés, and investing in training and equipment to improve service.

Niccol said customers are staying longer in remodeled cafés, while stores with more workers are seeing improved service and sales.

"Where we've invested in more green apron partner hours so that there are more partners working at busy times, we saw improvements in transactions, sales, and service times, alongside happier, more engaged partners," he wrote.

Starbucks will finish 2025 with nearly 18,300 total locations across North America.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.