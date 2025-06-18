Star Chef Behind Clinton, Royals Dishes Opens NJ Waterfront Restaurant

Chef Marino Rosato, whose résumé includes wine-paired menus for Robert Mondavi, banquets for President Bill Clinton, and events for King Hussein of Jordan, now brings his Mediterranean-inspired cuisine to Rosolini USA, officially open at The Promenade in Edgewater.

Backed by more than 35 years of international culinary experience, Rosato blends traditional Italian flavors with modern technique, driven by what he calls “refinement, authenticity, and soul.”

He’s held titles like Executive Chef & VP of Food & Beverage at CI Management, Executive Chef Partner at Il Fornaio, where he increased sales by 20%, and Chef Consultant for elite hospitality groups. His honors include a Silver Medal in Florence, Best Young Chef Award in Rome, and the Iron Chef Contest title in Hartford.

Rosolini USA’s menu blends refined comfort with bold Mediterranean flavors. Appetizers include crispy risotto balls with taleggio, black mussels in tomato and white wine broth, and thin-sliced beef carpaccio with arugula and lemon mustard. Pasta highlights range from lobster linguine and classic Bolognese to pillowy gnocchi and ricotta-stuffed agnolotti in brown butter sage. Signature pizzas feature toppings like buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, and smoked salmon, while standout entrées include a seafood stew baked under flatbread, breaded veal chop, and sliced Prime NY steak over arugula and shaved parmigiano.

Desserts stay true to Italian tradition with a classic Torta di Ricotta with orange and blueberry compote, creamy Semifreddo Torroncino with pistachio gelato and salted caramel, and flourless chocolate Torta Caprese served with vanilla gelato and fresh fruit.

Rosato says his goal is “to create heartfelt Mediterranean cuisine that celebrates the beauty of simplicity, the richness of tradition, and the joy of sharing great food.”

Whether dining in or ordering on UberEats or DoorDash, guests can expect “quality, taste, and a warm welcome — every single time.”

Rosolini USA is located at The Promenade in Edgewater.

