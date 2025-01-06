Staggering Number Of Potentially Unsafe Elderly Drivers Still Behind Wheel, Study Warns

There are approximately 48 million licensed drivers aged 65 and older in the United States, with around 17 percent of seniors suffering from mild cognitive impairment, according to a StudyFinds.org.

This situation presents a considerable challenge in ensuring road safety while also preserving the independence of older adults.

According to an analysis conducted by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the healthcare system must improve its monitoring and evaluation of older adults who are still licensed to drive.

The statistics are alarming: Motor vehicle crashes involving drivers over 65 resulted in 7,480 fatalities and nearly 150,000 non-fatal injuries in 2020.

Family physicians often find themselves in a difficult position when asked to evaluate an older patient’s driving ability. Current cognitive screening tests are inadequate, and specialists also struggle with these assessments.

