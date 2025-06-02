‘Squid Game’ Final Season Trailer Drops: Gi-Hun Prepares For One Last Bloody Battle

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for the third and final season of "Squid Game," and it’s more ruthless, twisted, and high-stakes than ever — with a premiere date locked for Friday, June 27.

Debuting during Netflix’s Tudum 2025: The Live Event, the explosive trailer teases a brutal, no-holds-barred finale where Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) must face not only deadly new games, but the ghosts of a failed rebellion, dead allies, and a growing sense of despair.

And yes — Young-hee, the terrifying Red Light, Green Light doll, is back.

“He is in utter despair after losing everything,” said creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. “The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena.”

* Spoiler Alert *

Season 3 picks up directly after the fiery ending of Season 2, when Gi-hun’s rebellion was crushed and the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) reestablished control.

But the trailer hints at a looming confrontation between the two — with Gi-hun finally stepping into the Front Man’s inner sanctum.

“Player 456, do you still have faith in people?” the Front Man growls in a chilling voice-over, moments after removing his mask.

Adding fuel to the fire? Gi-hun still doesn’t know the true identity of Front Man — his once-friend In-ho. But all signs point to that shocking reveal finally exploding onto the screen.

“You won’t be disappointed,” promised Lee Byung-hun. “Season 3 culminates in an explosion of dramatic intensity.”

With new death-defying games, returning nightmares, and moral lines blurred beyond recognition, the question remains: Can Gi-hun survive long enough to finish what he started?

The answer arrives later this month, when 'Squid Game' Season 3 premieres worldwide on Netflix.

