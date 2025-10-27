Fair 54°

Springsteen Movie Opens In 4th Place At Box Office

The new Bruce Springsteen movie is not "rising" to the top of the box office.

Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce Springsteen in a new movie.

 Photo Credit: Bryan Berlin/Wikimedia Commons, Raph_PH/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" brought in $9.1 million at the box office this past weekend, debuting in 4th place. The movie was outpaced by new movies, "Chainsaw Man - The Movie," "Regretting You," and the second weekend of "Black Phone 2."

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" which stars Jeremy Allen White, is not a traditional biopic but is about the fraught recording about The Boss' seminal 1982 album "Nebraska." 

Jeremy Strong co-stars as Springsteen's legendary music manager, Jon Landau. Both White and Strong have received some Oscar buzz for their roles.

The Scott Cooper helmed movie has received a muted reaction from critics, with a 60% rating at Rotten Tomatoes and a 59 rating at Metacritic, indicating mixed or average reviews.

