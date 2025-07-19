Sports Memorabilia Mogul Dies By Suicide After Admitting $350M Counterfeit Scam: ‘I Wanted Out’

Brett Lemieux, 45, the founder of Mister ManCave, penned a chilling message in a since-deleted Facebook post on the "Autographs 101" group where he boasted about his exploits before his body was located after a reported suicide on Wednesday, July 16.

He specifically targeted some of the most prominent sports in the game, including Panini, Fanatics, Tri-Star, James Spence Authentics, Mill Creek Sports, and GT Marketing.

He called it an addiction.

"(It's) all I spent my time and my life on. What was the next item to do. Next name. Next flawless signature," he said. "I was addicted. It was a rush. I wanted out. But the money was too good. I can make $100,000 in a week if I wanted to."

According to Lemieux's post, Mister ManCave sold more than four million items, surpassing $350 million in sales while creating phony holograms and exploiting the likeness of Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, and other top athletes.

"We sourced it, signed it, certified it, and sold it all over the US for 20 years," he said. "We are going to be what records are made of. No one’s ever sold the volume of items and holograms ever."

Lemieux claims that 95 percent of the Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Judge memorabilia on the market was sold by him during the operation.

"Basically every autograph sold in the last 25 years you should have it looked at," he continued. "It’s fake and someone sold it to you other than me.

"I wish I had the exact dollar number of money taken in from this and I’ll go to my grave never knowing."

The key, Lemieux explained, was keeping the circle of trust close.

"I kept this secret from everyone," he said. "If you knew in the industry you knew. No family. No friends. No one. Even employees who worked for me had no idea. It was (run) that well."

The post intimated that he knew the end was near, claiming that the Westfield Police Department showed up that morning with semi trucks amid the ongoing investigation into his operation.

"I hope no one tries to hide this. I want to expose it all and how big of an operation you all knew was going on, but grasp how big it was," he wrote.

"I wish I could write a book about this," Lemieux continued. "I always took it as a challenge. Started slow and bad. And shifted to the giant that was built."

