Sports Bar Destroyed By Fire Vows To Rebuild: 'We Are Not Out'

A popular Warren County sports bar was destroyed by a fire this weekend.

Angry Dad Draught House&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Angry Dad Draught House Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Firefighters were called to Angry Dad Draught House on Route 31 in Washington around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Photos of the scene show flames blowing through the roof. WFMZ says the roof of the restaurant collapsed and that no one was inside at the time of the blaze.

The restaurant thanked first responders and those who have assisted, vowing to rebuild: "We will rebuild, we will be better, we may be down but we are not out."

