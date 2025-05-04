Spirit Of Slain CT Boy Believed Beaten By Dad Will Live On

The boy was tragically beaten to death with a baseball bat, allegedly by his own father, in Branford, CT, on Thursday, May 1, police said.

The fundraiser, created by Carolyn Bast, says: “It is with broken hearts that we share the sudden and tragic passing of my sweet and loving nephew, Anthony P Esposito, a bright and loving 12-year-old boy who touched the lives of everyone who knew him.”

The boy’s father, Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., 52, was charged with murder with special circumstances and attempted murder, Branford Police said. He is being held on $3 million bond, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Esposito admitted to killing his son for being disrespectful and said he “would do the same” to his 16-year-old daughter if he could find her, according to NBC Connecticut.

Bast says Anthony’s “smile, laughter, and kind soul brought warmth to our lives, and his absence leaves an unimaginable void.” She added the funds from the campaign will also go toward a memorial fund in Anthony Jr.'s name, "ensuring his spirit lives on through something meaningful."

“Every donation, no matter how small, will help ease this burden and allow Anthony’s loved ones, Mom-Peggy and Sister-Abbey, to grieve without the added weight of financial worry,” Bast said. “If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this page to help us reach more hearts.”

