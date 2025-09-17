Spirit Flight Urged To Move Away From Air Force One: 'Get Off The iPad!'

The tense moment in the skies near New York City happened on Tuesday, Sept. 16. According to FlightAware, Spirit flight 1300 left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 7:57 a.m. and landed in Boston at 11:07 a.m.

Audio of the incident from LiveATC was posted on social media. An air traffic controller is heard urgently instructing the Spirit pilots to move away from Air Force One's path.

Air Force One was flying to the United Kingdom with President Donald Trump aboard.

"Pay attention, Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right," the air traffic controller said. “Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now. Spirit Wings, 1300 turn 20 degrees right immediately. Pay attention.”

The planes maintained their required distance from each other, a source told NBC News. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed this in a statement to CBS News.

Despite the necessary separation, the air traffic controller appears concerned in the recording.

"I'm sure you can see who it is," the controller says while giving instructions.

The controller also sounded frustrated with the Spirit pilots.

"I got to talk to you twice every time, Spirit 1300," the controller said. "Pay attention. Get off the iPad!"

A Spirit spokesperson told NBC News that the flight "followed procedures and air traffic control instructions" and safely landed at Boston Logan International Airport.

"Safety is always our top priority," the spokesperson said.

The incident comes about a month after another Spirit plane drew extra attention from flight trackers. A Spirit plane from Philadelphia to San Juan, Puerto Rico, appeared to travel over Hurricane Erin while it was a Category 4 storm, but the flight reportedly landed without any issues.

Spirit is also trying to navigate financial turbulence. In late August, the Dania Beach, Florida-based budget airline filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

The White House hasn't publicly responded to the incident as of press time.

